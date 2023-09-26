Northwest Technical Institute has provided quality educational opportunities for individuals across Northwest Arkansas since 1976. If you are looking for training that will improve your professional skills or for personal enrichment, NWTI will help you!

NWTI offers training and education in 8 diploma programs: Automotive Service Technology, Electronics and Automation Technology, Information Systems, Medium/Heavy Truck Technology, Industrial Maintenance and Ammonia Refrigeration Technology, Practical Nursing, Surgical Technology and Welding Technology.

There are certificate programs in: Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), CDL, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), and NEW – PHLEBOTOMY IS ENROLLING NOW! Math and Communication courses are also embedded into the required courses of each diploma program. NWTI also offers several different Adult Basic Education classes and GED preparation courses through the Adult Education Center, some of them are free of charge.

NWTI offers over 800 courses that you can take entirely online. They are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally recognized authors. These online courses are affordable, fun, fast, convenient, and geared just for you.

NWTI has developed courses and programs intended to strengthen basic, occupational, and technical skills necessary for adults to become economically self-sufficient and create a better life for themselves, and in turn their families.

NWTI also serves the local secondary schools by offering: Automotive Service Technology, Welding Technology, Construction and HVAC at the main NWTI campus. Welding Technology, Automotive Service Technology and Construction are also offered at the Gravette campus. Medium/Heavy Truck Technology and Industrial Maintenance are at the Springdale School of Innovation; and Welding in Farmington.

NWTI is located in Springdale and consists of 86,176 square feet of space, including maintenance shops, hands-on classrooms and equipment, storage facilities, and mobile classrooms.

