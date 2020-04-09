FORT SMITH, AR, – Fort Smith Police Department is now hiring, they offer competitive pay, excellent benefits, advancement opportunities, and more!

The Fort Smith Police Department, within the City of Fort Smith, Arkansas, is committed to excellence, professionalism, and community service. We continue to set the pace in law enforcement by our progressive growth, work environment, and career opportunities.

The Fort Smith Police Department offers you exciting career options, including competitive pay, full health and dental plans, as well as an excellent retirement package. If you desire a rewarding career, are self-motivated, and prepared to accept the challenge, take the steps necessary to see if you have what it takes to be a member of the Fort Smith Police Department.

As openings for positions become available, we will announce them to the Human Resources Department of the City of Fort Smith. All job announcements are posted on the City’s Application website. All of our applications for employment are submitted online via this site. Current employment opportunities are listed HERE.

We also offer the ability to be notified for FUTURE employment opportunities, as they become available. Simply complete an interest card on the City of Fort Smith HR site located HERE. Follow the link and complete an interest card for the job categories you are interested in. For instance, if you are interested in a future position as a dispatcher in our communications center, choose 911 Telecommunications. You may choose more than one category. Once your selections are completed, click “SUBSCRIBE” and complete the registration process. When FSPD announces a job opening in the category you’ve selected, you will receive an email notification of the opening and instructions on how to apply for the job.

The Fort Smith Police Department and the City of Fort Smith is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For additional information, you may contact the FSPD Recruiting Coordinator at (479) 709-5156 or via email at: recruiting@fortsmithpd.org