Full Service Law Firm

Osborne & Wilmoth Law Firm has the lawyers you can trust when it comes to providing rigorous and knowledgeable representation for you. We have worked with clients that have been hurt in an accident or on the job, are fighting for social security disability rights, are going through a divorce, have been charged with a crime, and more. Ken Osborne and Sammi Wilmoth always inform you of the law and your rights and will provide you with an unceasing defense. We return every phone call and answer every email. Here, our clients are our family, and we treat them as such.



Family Law

Our law firm is committed to providing you with skilled family law representation for the best possible outcome in all domestic relations cases. We have dedicated and knowledgeable attorneys who are experienced in negotiating and litigating a diverse range of family law practice areas. Contact us today to discuss divorce, legal separation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, property division, alimony, child custody, support, adoption, guardianship, and estate planning. We provide workable solutions for our clients in Northwest Arkansas. Compassionate law and fierce legal assistance form the foundation of our practice.

Personal Injury & Motor Accidents

Have you been injured in a car accident or a semi-trailer truck crash that was someone else’s fault? If so, you may be entitled to compensation. Whether the accident happened involving a commercial driver working for a major corporation or an individual just simply not paying attention on the roadways, we have the experience you need. It takes time for any affected individual to grasp the full impact of their accident, and it usually comes as a shock to see how fast lost wages, medical bills, and car repairs can add up. Our firm will provide you with a skilled local lawyer to help you during this trying time. We will take care of everything, from making phone calls and tracking down evidence, to negotiating with insurance companies and signing paperwork so you can focus your full attention on recovery.

Civil Litigation

Civil litigation is an umbrella term referring to a wide range of legal disputes that don’t fit neatly into legal compartments, such as criminal defense, personal injury, and family law. Civil law cases can include partnership disputes, contract disputes, property disputes, and fraud and misrepresentation claims. If you are in need of a seasoned civil law attorney to defend your interests, we can help. We represent and advise clients who are involved in lawsuits or appeals. Our firm has an outstanding record of settlements and judgments and our highly experienced, aggressive attorneys are on hand to help you resolve your disputes.

Workers’ Compensation Law

In Arkansas, the law requires employers with at least three employees to be covered by workers’ compensation insurance. In case of illness or injury at work, workers comp will help you pay for medical expenses, and possibly even pay you a portion of your wages, while you are in recovery. However, the process of collecting benefits is not always easy and straightforward. You need an experienced workers’ comp attorney by your side to guide you and help ensure that your claim is processed fairly. Contact us today to find out how you can receive the maximum benefits that you are entitled to.

Social Security Disability

If you find yourself unable to work due to a disability, it can be a huge challenge trying to meet your living expenses, medical expenses, and long-term care. Getting approved for Social Security Disability benefits isn’t easy, and you need a knowledgeable NWA lawyer to improve your chances to get approved so you can receive your benefits. Get in touch with us right now to find out if you are eligible for Social Security Disability. From the initial application to the hearing, our SSD attorneys will be by your side every step of the way to guide you through this complex process and help you collect the benefits you’re entitled to.

Criminal Law

Anyone who has ever been accused of a crime knows the importance of having skilled representation to protect your interests. If you find yourself facing criminal charges, we can help. Our highly experienced criminal defense attorneys have successfully handled hundreds of cases ranging from misdemeanor traffic violations to more serious felonies, and we can help protect your interests, as well. Contact us right now to discuss your case so we can start building a solid defense for you.

Federal Crime Cases

If you are involved in a federal criminal case, we will provide you with aggressive advocacy when you need it the most. We’ve handled countless federal crime cases and we will help you navigate the strict and complex arena of the U.S. Government’s court system. Contact us to schedule a free consultation with one of our experienced federal law experts.

Trucking Accidents

Thousands of roadway accidents involving semi-trucks and other commercial vehicles happen each year. Hazards arise when the driver of an 18-wheeler, 16-wheeler, or any other semi-truck does not properly account for their vehicle’s dimensions while in high traffic areas. If you have been injured in a commercial vehicle-related accident, we are on your side. At Osborne & Wilmoth Law Firm, we will take the time to dig into the facts for you. At our law firm, you aren’t just your insurance claim – we care about our clients as people and will seek the best possible outcome. Your life is in our best interest. We have years of experience defending those injured by commercial semi-truck drivers on our nation’s roadways. We strive to provide the best legal counsel to help you know your rights and seek proper judgment and settlement from your case.

At Osborne & Wilmoth Law Firm in Fayetteville, AR, we are experienced attorneys passionate about defending our clients. We aren’t afraid to go to court. We will always be well prepared. And most importantly, we will always return phone calls and answer all emails. With us, you can rest assured that we will take care of you, always working with your best interests in mind. We offer experienced, knowledgeable representation, no matter the complexity of your case. Our goal is to help you move forward with your life. As we like to say, “We aren’t tall building lawyers, so come on in and have a cup of coffee.”