Galvan’s Digital Systems Achieves DISH ‘Premier Local Retailer’ Status

Northwest Arkansas, DISH recently designated Galvan’s Digital Systems as a “Premier Local Retailer,” the company’s highest honor for businesses that demonstrate excellence in performance and customer experience.

Following a highly selective process, Galvan’s Digital Systems joins the top five percent of authorized DISH retailers in the Premier program. As a result, customers in Northwest Arkansas have a front-row seat to experience the latest products, announcements and offers available from DISH.

“Galvan’s Digital Systems is truly tuned in to the needs and preferences of customers in Northwest Arkansas, and we are proud to have them join our Premier program,” said Amir Ahmed, DISH senior vice president for Indirect Sales. “Premier Local Retailers are a crucial part of our business, serving as trusted partners who help us better serve our customers, together.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the best entertainment and home technology experience at the greatest value,” said Karla Byerly. “We could not have reached Premier Local Retailer status without the support and loyalty of our customers, and your voice will continue to be the most important as we partner with DISH to deliver the best experience possible.”

To learn more about Galvan’s Digital Systems or to demo the latest offerings from DISH and Sling TV, visit www.galvansdigitalsystems.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), through its subsidiaries, provides approximately 13.528 million pay-TV subscribers, as of March 31, 2017, with the highest-quality programming and technology with the most choices at the best value. DISH offers a high definition line-up with more than 200 national HD channels, the most international channels and award-winning HD and DVR technology. DISH Network Corporation is a Fortune 200 company. Visit www.dish.com.

About Galvan’s Digital Systems

Founded in 2002, Galvan’s Digital Systems has focused on finding unique solutions to its customers’ diverse communications needs for over 18 years. Where others thought, it could not be done, Galvan’s Digital Systems has forged ahead to develop new residential and small-business satellite communication systems. For more information, visit www.galvansdigitalsystems.com.