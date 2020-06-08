Galvan’s Digital Systems Honors Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Rogers, AR, June 3, 2020 — As Coronavirus-related public health concerns have created upheaval for the past several months, Galvan’s Digital Systems, Rogers’ DISH Premier local retailer, is focused on giving back to the healthcare heroes on the front lines in the community.



“We feel that it’s the right thing to show our gratitude for the healthcare workers in our area who have put themselves at risk to take care of those affected by Coronavirus. We appreciate their courage and dedication and want to give them something in return.”



New and existing DISH customers who are medical providers, nurses, first responders and hospital employees can get a free movie rental every month, free additional programming, an upgrade to the Hopper with Sling DVR and access to the DISH Anywhere app, which allows them to tune into their favorite shows and movies anywhere, any time.

“After a long shift at the hospital, it is the least we can do to provide health-care workers with a means of entertainment, relaxation and access to the news they need. The free technology upgrades and monthly movie rental are just the cherry on top.”



Healthcare workers looking to get this special deal should stop by the Galvan’s showroom in Rogers for complete details or contact them by phone (479) 621-0354.







About Galvan’s

Galvan’s Digital Systems is located at 1505 W Walnut St in Rogers. They specialize in entertainment and connectivity solutions for your home and business.