FAYETTEVILLE, ARK., — Gearhead Outfitters has relocated from their former location on Dickson Street to a new iconic location nearby on Block Street. When the company decided to close their former Fayetteville location in early April, owner and founder Ted Herget purchased the property at 101 N Block Street with a vision in mind. They started building out the store right away, eager to reopen after some necessary renovations to the historic building.

Store Manager, Erin Irizarry, is confident that their customers will see the benefits of the new location. “I believe Block Street will provide our guests with a unique shopping experience that represents our local community. Being in the heart of the historic downtown district, our space will be more walkable and accessible to our current and future patrons” Erin continued, “We want this space to serve as more than just a retail spot. Our goal is to make 101 N Block Street and Gearhead Outfitters a destination and a functioning part of what makes Fayetteville so special”. Ashlyn Cornell, Director of Operations for Gearhead shared in Irizarry’s excitement, “The Block St. area caters to the local community and we are excited to rehabilitate a historic building in the area. We are looking forward to being a part of all downtown has to offer.”

Gearhead Outfitters’ plans to open in early November with two official grand opening events scheduled for Friday, November 8th and 11th from 5-8 pm. In the meantime you can visit them in NWA at the Pinnacle Hills location or visit their Specialized Rental and Demo Facility, the Gearhead Experience Center in Bentonville. Customers interested in staying up to date on Gearhead Outfitters new location and opening date can text GEAR to 1-833-853-0602, visit gearheadoutfitters.com or follow along on Instagram @gearheadoutfitters.

###

About Gearhead Outfitters

Gearhead Outfitters was founded in 1997 by owner, Ted Herget, who desired to bring the active mountain lifestyle to his hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas. From its humble beginnings in a friend’s living room, the company has now grown into a nationwide brand with 18 stores across the country, including 5 Rock/Creek stores that were acquired in 2019. Gearhead Outfitters exists to help customers live active, fulfilling lives by creating an exceptional shopping experience for guests. Through the relaxed environment, specialized inventory, and personalized customer service, Gearhead strives to build relationships with customers and serve the local communities. To learn more, visit www.gearheadoutfitters.com or find us on social at @gearheadoutfitters