Gift Responsibly this Holiday Season

Still looking for stocking stuffers this holiday season? Lottery tickets can be the gift that keeps on giving (and giving and giving!), but with great gifts comes great responsibility. And while it’s perfectly fine to give lottery tickets as holiday gifts, don’t forget to follow lottery guidelines and stay off the naughty list. Here’s what you need to know.

Lottery Tickets Aren’t Toys

In Arkansas, playing and winning the lottery are only for grownups. You must be 18 years of age or older to legally play a lottery game or claim a prize. You should never give lottery tickets to kids, even if you plan for an adult to claim the prize if they win. Children under 18 should never be allowed to gamble, as early exposure can lead to problem gambling later in life.

A History of Good Giving

Lotteries across the world participate in the Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign. Now in its 12th year, the campaign is supported by 100 percent of all lotteries in North America. Each lottery is responsible for getting out the message of responsible gifting and gaming this holiday season, including advertising messages via TV and social media.

Scratch Your Own Tickets

Keep in mind this holiday season that kids should never be allowed to play other people’s lottery tickets, especially scratch-off tickets. The majority of young people report gambling for the first time between the ages of 9 and 11, and early exposure to gambling has been linked with a higher risk of problem gambling later in life. So scratch your own tickets this season if you get some in your stocking!

Have a happy holiday season, Arkansas, and remember to give generously and responsibly. #ThisIsWinning

