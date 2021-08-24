Go Hog Wild and Donate Blood

FT. SMITH. AR, – Salute the end of summer by donating blood with Arkansas Blood Institute at the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Event Blood Drive at Fort Smith Harley-Davidson located at 6304 S. 36th Street on Saturday, August 28th from 10 am – 5 pm.

Those who are healthy and aged 16 or older* are encouraged to donate blood and will receive a free limited edition Bigfoot t-shirt and one free entry to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park. Plus, free Hemoglobin A1c blood sugar testing to help monitor your diabetes risk.

Donors who stop by the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Event will also be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift and a $300 ultimate outdoor Tailgating gift package! There will also be hot dogs and hamburgers served and to make it a true tailgate experience!

Ross Athletic Supply is donating $10 per blood donation (up to 100 donors!) to the Children’s Emergency Shelter.

“Blood donation is a generous act that can only be accomplished by those who unselfishly give the gift of life and Ross Athletic Supply along with Arkansas Blood Institute and Fort Smith Harley-Davidson have joined a partnership to take that volunteerism to another level by raising a monetary donation while saving lives to benefit the Children’s Emergency Shelter,” said Danny Cervantes, executive director of Arkansas Blood Institute.

Arkansas Blood Institute’s volunteer donors provide every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide.

Appointments for the blood drive are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.

*16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds 18+ year ; olds must weigh at least 110 pounds

**Voucher must be redeemed online at yourbloodinstitute.org; valid for successful donors only, must log-in to redeem and provide a valid email address.