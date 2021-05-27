Great Insurance from Davis and Garratt

Established in 2007, Davis & Garratt Insurance is an independent agency in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We provide insurance solutions for both large and small businesses as well as personal lines for individuals and families. Davis & Garratt Insurance has a dedicated staff with superior insurance and customer service knowledge. We have over 55 years of combined insurance experience and are dedicated to recommending the proper coverage to meet your insurance needs.

As an independent insurance agency, Davis & Garratt Insurance represents over 30 different insurance companies, including Auto-Owners Insurance known for their “No Problem” claim service, to ensure policies are tailored to meet your needs and budget. If you are a business owner, we can help you find the right insurance coverage that meets your protection needs as a business owner. We can help your business with commercial or business auto, business property, general liability, commercial umbrella insurance, worker’s compensation, professional liability, supplemental insurance as an employee benefit, disability, life insurance, bonds, and more. If you are an individual or family, we can help you find the insurance coverages, limits, and policies that meet your personal insurance needs including auto, home, renters, landlord, motorcycle, condo, personal umbrella, off-road vehicles, life insurance, disability, bonds, and more.

Davis & Garratt Insurance is located in Fayetteville, Arkansas (AR) on College Avenue, but helps customers with their insurance needs across the state of Arkansas, including Northwest Arkansas (NWA), Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, Bella Vista, Centerton, Siloam Springs, Tontitown, Huntsville, Eureka Springs, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Elkins, Lincoln, Russellville, and the cities in between!

Call us today at 479-571-3500 to see how Davis & Garratt Insurance Group can help protect you, your family, and/or your business!