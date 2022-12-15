Tyler, Texas – December 14, 2022 – Nestled in the piney woods of East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkey was founded by Samuel Isaac Greenberg in 1938 and the family business continues three generations later using their signature seasoning and techniques to smoke and ship the finest birds for all holiday events, dinners, and leftovers.

As featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show and in publications ranging from Texas Monthly Magazine to The New York Times, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys are famous and enjoyed around the globe. Shipped right to a customer’s door and delivered fresh and ready to eat, this delicious holiday specialty lasts 7-10 days in the refrigerator or longer when put in the freezer. Hung and smoked with hickory in a brick smokehouse for 14 hours, a ‘Greenberg’ is the perfect turkey, without the stress, and available in a range of sizes from 5 to 15 pounds* for order now online at www.gobblegobble.com. *subject to availability – while supplies last.

Sam Greenberg demonstrates everything you need to know, from unboxing, thawing, carving, eating, and storing your Greenberg Smoked Turkey: https://youtu.be/L4e4hXnpS1c

For more information regarding Greenberg Smoked Turkey, contact Steve Herber at (903) 571-8996, or by email at steve@twentyeast.com, and visit Greenberg Smoked Turkey online at www.gobblegobble.com