Gulf Coast Axe House, NWA’s first axe throwing venue opens at Fiesta Square

NWA Spotlight

by: Gulf Coast Axe House Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – Need a new way to relive stress? The first and only axe throwing venue in Fayetteville is now open. Located in Fiesta Square, Gulf Coast Axe House is a one of a kind venue offers guests the opportunity to throw axes. With 8 lanes and 16 targets there is plenty of space for parties and team building events. You don’t need to be an axe throwing expert. Experienced axe throwing coaches are available to teach anyone 13 and up the best ways to hit the target.

Gulf Coast Axe House is following all safety guidelines as outlined by the State of AR in regard to COVID-19. All axes, tables, surfaces are sanitized/disinfected in between groups, and social distancing is in place. They provide a spacious & clean environment for people to have fun.

You can reserve your lane online at GulfCoastAxeHouse.com. They are open daily with extended hours on weekends.

