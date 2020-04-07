Help local restaurants by playing BINGO!

"So Washington Regional is the only comprehensive stroke center in northwest Arkansas." Kasha Pinkerton, MSN, RN, is the Director of Neuro Services at Washington Regional Medical Center. "We are only one of two in the state. And this means that we are able to provide high quality stroke focused care within the region."

"Washington Regional has the highest level of neuroimaging available for the diagnosis and treatment of acute stroke." Rebecca Cowie, RN, APRN, ACNS-BC, is the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer with Washington Regional. " We also have 24/7 in person care so when you arrive at the Emergency Department at Washington Regional you are not going to be treated via telemedicine. You are actually going to be met in the Emergency Department by one of our stroke providers, whether that's one of our neurologists, or one of our fellowship trained advanced practice providers. And do really, having those providers here on sight allows for very timely treatment and they can really activate our stroke team so that you can receive clot busting therapy/ medication, if you need that."