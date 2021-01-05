Homegrown Investments is helping people invest in their future with 870 Trades.com

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – A new company has taken root in Northwest Arkansas. It’s not a typical investment company. Started by Andrew Bazata, the Homegrown Investments website 870Trades.com has become a go to community for many looking to begin a future in options trading.

“I met a guy a Snapchat that got me started trading options. Then, over time, I realized I had a talent for it. As time passed, and I learned more, I started a small trading group on Snapchat, and then Telegram, that consisted mostly of my friends.”

Bazata says that the group has grown substantially from when he started. “It’s hard to imagine that I ran this whole operation from my smart phone, while working in the meat department of our local grocer; of course we were a lot smaller back then.”

But Homegrown Investments is not a typical Investment group.

“A typical investment firm takes control of your money, for a fairly substantial fee, and invests it as they see fit, while charging you, regardless of portfolio performance.” Andre Bazata – Owner and CEO of Homegrown Investments and 870 Trades.com

Bazata says that his community is different. “At 870trades, not only do we provide exact entry, and exit signals for options trading, but we teach you to control your own finances, and thus your future. We teach you options trading, and long and short term stock investing. We promise nothing, but our best effort on your behalf, but you have to do the work. There’s a lot to learn, and you can learn as much as you like. There are no magic strategies, or “get rich quick” schemes, all we promise is support, knowledge, and hard work. Trading is hard. If it was easy, everyone would do it. Hard is what makes it great.”

Bazata says that it is important for investors to have control over their own investments. “Why would you ever allow someone to control, and invest your money without understanding at least a little of how they were doing it? There are several avenues for investing, from government bonds, to equities, and commodities. A government bond, or a secured savings account are about the safest investments, low risk, low return. Just about all other options for using your money involves the stock market somehow. Huge hedge funds, ETFs, and giant banks themselves, invest in, and/or are traded on the exchange. All trading is gambling to a certain degree, but we provide you the tools to reduce risk to as little as possible.”

Bazata says that having a community of investors can help the average investor, “Our community is focused on teaching, and support. You are never left alone, to swing in the wind, either before, during, or after an options trade. Our community is populated by over a thousand, like minded traders, that just love to help. Our group also offers not only exact information for options trading, but also written, and video training materials. On subjects as varied as ‘how to open a brokerage account’ to ‘how to use various indicators’, we offer as much training material for you as you can handle, including a free training manual for all new members, and a new ‘Desk Reference Guide’ to use next to your computer for all students.”

For more information or to get started trading go to 870Trades.com.