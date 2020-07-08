Hope and Help are just a Phone Call Away for Child Abuse Victims

If you or someone in your family suspect child abuse or neglect, there is a phone

number you can call to bring together investigation and intervention services by a team

of professionals – 1-844-SAVE.A.CHILD.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas provide free services from 17 centers

throughout the state. No matter where you live in Arkansas there’s a center near you to

help.

The Centers deliver a comprehensive, child-focused approach to abuse cases where a

team of medical personnel, law enforcement officials and advocacy staff collaborate to

support children and families and help guide you to the path of healing at no charge.

If you are in a mandatory reporter position such as a teacher or health professional, we

encourage you to get in touch with one of our community education and outreach

representatives to learn the signs of child abuse. Compassion, healing and hope are just

a phone call away.

This project is supported by Award number 2017-VA-GX-0070 Victim Assistance Grant,

awarded by the Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime through a Sub-grant

Award from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Click here to view the Children’s Advocacy Center of Arkansas Website.