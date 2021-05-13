Hytrol looks to add 100 jobs in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark.- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. is looking to hire an additional 100 plus employees. The company will host a hiring event on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Hytrol facility located at 6500 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith.

Hytrol expanded to Fort Smith in January and has already hired over 100 first shift employees. The company is now hiring for second shift employees. The second shift hours will be Monday-Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. (depending on position).

“We are excited about our hiring success to this point, and we look forward to adding our second shift,” said Director of Fort Smith Operations Phillip Poston. “We are already producing conveyors and are looking forward to having more people join our Hytrol Family.”

Those who would like to apply should go to careers.hytrol.com, select the desired position, click the “Apply” button, and follow the on-screen instructions to submit their resume. On the day of the hiring event the company asks that you bring a physical copy of your resume and photo identification.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.