In-Line Family Chiropractic Clinic is Now Open in Fayetteville

Helping you achieve a pain-free lifestyle, and reaching your optimal wellness is the goal of In-Line Family Chiropractic Clinic. Although a lot of people find us because they are experiencing discomfort or pain. It’s really not about pain. Pain is the last symptom to show itself and the first to go away. Only about 10 percent of the nervous system transmits pain, so using pain as an indicator that one’s spine is moving well and the nervous system is functioning optimally isn’t such a wise idea, in my professional opinion. Does pain often go away when folks start getting chiropractic adjustments? Yes. Is that the reason we adjust our patients? No, that is just a positive side effect.

Chiropractic is about helping the body communicate at its maximum potential to allow your body to stay well-tuned and heal itself. We are self-healing, self-regulating human beings. The better your communication is between your brain and body, the healthier you are in every area of life. Your brain and body communicate through your nervous system. Your spine houses and protects your central nervous system. To ensure your spine is moving optimally, chiropractic provides the body with the best possible opportunity to communicate clearly, without interference, thus improving your overall health.



My patients include anywhere from pregnant women to newborns; believe it or not my oldest patient so far is 101. If you are breathing and have a spine you can benefit from chiropractic care. Think about this: if your spine was on your face, you’d take better care of it. We brush our teeth everyday to keep them from decaying. In the same sense we should adjust our spine every day to keep it from decaying. At In-Line Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center we will check the health of your spine and come up with a personalized plan for you to reach your optimal wellness. Dr. Breanna Batey has been adjusting patients for 16 years and is known for being gentle but getting the job done.

We also have a Doctor of Natural Health, Dr. Heather McHaney, who has joined us. You can be assured that your health concerns will be heard. Dr. McHaney will provide a very comprehensive bio-energetical scan which will detect imbalances and stresses in the body. Focusing on your body functioning at its optimal level is her focus. Detox therapy is highly beneficial to optimal health. Using ionic foot bath therapy is an effective way to remove toxins that may be causing uncomfortable symptoms. She is excited to help you with your health journey.

In-Line’s services include chiropractic care, acupuncture, decompression therapy, personalized nutrition, health scans, and detox therapies. Again, it is our mission to help you live a pain-free lifestyle and help you reach your optimal wellness. Click the link below to book your appointment to improve your health today. In-Line accepts insurance, calls to check your benefits, and welcomes walk-ins. We look forward to partnering with you and health.



Ready to get your health and goals IN-LINE for the new year?!? We are offering a Restart program starting January 10, 2022 – February 7, 2022. Real food, real learning, real support = real results. The program is designed to offer nutritional education, teaching sugar detox, with a powerful support group. Give your body a vacation from sugar and processed foods. This program teaches you to empower yourself to feel great. Including a 3-week sugar detox built right in, the program focuses on how to use REAL FOOD to boost your energy, cut sugar and carb cravings.

You will learn over the five weeks:

Week 1: How to prepare for your REAL FOOD sugar detox

Week 2: Your digestive check-in

Week 3: What sugar really does in your body

Week 4: The truth about FATS

Week 5: How to move forward and celebrate your success!