BENTONVILLE, AR. – The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, AR is excited to announce the fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration October, 7-9th 2021! The celebration will be available on our virtual platform with select events taking place in-house and online.

In this annual production, titled Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future, we are gathering more than 30 talented presenters to highlight indigenous ingenuity (indigenuity) found in every expertise. A range of indigenous presenters, such as astronauts, artists, musicians, scientists, scholars, IndigeNerds, and chefs, will conduct workshops, conversations, music, and more. Each presentation intends to inspire every generation to respect to work harmoniously with traditional knowledge and innovation to create a sustainable future for all our relations.

The weekend will begin with our keynote presenters, Dr. Dan Wildcat and Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, as they kick off defining indigenuity. Our programs on Thursday and Friday are education-focused and specifically designed to be broadcasted to schools both nationally and internationally! Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy workshops, native conversations, panel discussions, storytelling, and lectures. Dr. Dan Wildcat, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, will act as the weekend’s host.

The 2021 NACC will feature a number of keynote speakers:

The first American Indian astronaut to accomplish space travel and a spacewalk, Commander John Herrington (Chickasaw) and Dr. José M. Hernández will take part in a rare conversation in closing the weekend as a big finale. It is an incredible honor to host such special guests take the term “reaching for the stars” to a new and achievable level.

Daniel Wildcat (Muscogee (Yuchi)), professor at Haskell Indian Nations University and author of Red Alert! Saving the Planet with Indigenous Knowledgewill be the host of this year’s celebration. He will participate as a keynote speaker with Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, and present the capstone to the weekend’s theme on Indigenuity. Signed copies of Red Alert! Saving the Planet with Indigenous Knowledge will be available to purchase on MONAH’s Online Trading Post during the event.

Robin Wall Kimmerer(Potawatomi) is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and the distinguished author of Braiding Sweetgrass, as well as a key intellect when Dr. Dan Wildcat coined the term “indigenuity.” It is a sincere honor to host a special conversation between Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer and Dr. Dan Wildcat to begin our cultural celebration. Signed copies of Braiding Sweetgrass will be available to purchase during the event.

Lee Francis IV (Pueblo of Laguna) CEO/Publisher of Native Realities, owner of Red Planet Comics & Books store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Organizer of Indigenous Comic-Con. Dr. Lee Francis IV will be hosting a panel discussion with other founding figures in Indigenous pop culture: Johnnie Jae, Johnnie Diacon, and Weyodi Oldbear.

For a full list of presenters, events, and registration information, visit our website.