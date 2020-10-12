Integrative Health & Analytical Research Facility Coming to Fayetteville

Fayetteville, AR – Dale L. Benedict, President, and Founder of Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new integrative health and research facility on the corner of Hwy 112 and Van Ashe in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Benedict Plaza, the proposed four-story building is designed with the natural beauty of Northwest

Arkansas in mind, incorporating the native stone and aesthetics of the area with a vision of the future, looking towards a brighter, healthier tomorrow. The top floor will house Bio-Tech Pharmacal’s sister company, DB Science, LLC’s new analytical research and testing laboratory. The middle two floors have flexible Class A medical offices available and a lecture hall for visiting integrative health specialists. The first floor will open out along the expanded Razorback Greenway, offering retail and dining space devoted to encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.



“For years I have dreamed of a place dedicated to promoting integrative health and medical research here in Northwest Arkansas,” said Benedict. “Bio-Tech Pharmacal’s mission has always been to support health worldwide; this integrative medical plaza is an extension of that.”



Sign showing the new Benedict Plaza went up on the corner of Van Ash Drive and Hwy 112 in Fayetteville on October 12th

The plaza is expected to help raise awareness in the Northwest Arkansas area regarding integrative

health and preventative care, showing how they can work in tandem with current best medical practices to provide a more holistic approach to living well. By bolstering a side-by-side workspace for medical practitioners and a lecture series that will bring the top minds in all fields related to healthy living, Benedict hopes to create a culture of change around preventative care for NWA residents.

“I believe the best way to healthier living is treating the whole person: mind, body, and soul. The idea of Benedict Plaza is to help you live a longer more enjoyable life, by using the best practices from both traditional and alternative care holistically and naturally,” said Benedict.



Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc is an FDA-registered and NSF-certified vitamin and supplement manufacturer operating under current Good Manufacturing Practices [cGMP]. Specializing in additive-free, hypoallergenic nutraceuticals, Bio-Tech Pharmacal has been manufacturing in Fayetteville, AR for more than 35 years. Working as an innovator in the integrative health field, Bio-Tech Pharmacal has more than 100 top research partners including the Mayo Clinic, Sloan-Kettering, and Harvard Medical. They partner with both domestic and international organizations supporting health worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.biotechpharmacal.com.