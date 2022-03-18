It’s something we do every day. Text. But the amazing technology that keeps us all connected could be bad for our health. Dr. Breanna Batey of In-Line Family Chiropractic Clinic knows the damage that texting can do to the body.

“We are wrapped up in technology these days and most of the time we do not have the proper positioning. We look down at our devices for hours within the day. Over time this causes you to lose your cervical curve.”



Why is this so important?

“Just imagine 40 lbs of pressure on your anterior spinal cord and decreasing your lung capacity by 20%. Causing a number of other issues including pain, stiffness in the neck, reduced range of movement, headaches, blood pressure issues, accelerating the degeneration process.”

