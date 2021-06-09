JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center to host National Get Outdoors Day celebration

Springdale, Ark. [June 4, 2021] –To celebrate National Get Outdoors Day and six months since its grand opening, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center will host family-friendly festivities Saturday, June 12.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the nature center’s grounds located at 3400 North 40th Street in Springdale, Arkansas. Admission is free and all are invited to participate. Activities will include live music, wildlife exhibits, multiple marksmanship contests including archery and air rifle, nature-themed crafts and more.

“National Get Outdoors Day is the perfect way to spend a day at the newestA rkansas Game and Fish Commission nature center enjoying some of the best of what Arkansas has to offer,” said Director Schelly Corry. “The center has been open for six months and we’re seeing individuals and families getting out more and more, so we’re looking forward to welcoming new guests and return visitors for all the fun June 12.”

The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opened December 11, 2020 and is the latest addition to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s network of nature and education centers. Along with the main exhibit hall, the center offers three indoor classrooms, an indoor archery and BB gun marksmanship center, staff offices and a maintenance facility. Two pavilions serve as outdoor classroom spaces and an extensive outdoor 3-D archery range challenges visitors with a variety of shot angles along the center’s 25-acre restored prairie. The center also features an extensive trail system, which will connect to the Razorback Greenway this year, making it a must-see stop along the route. For more information, visit AGFC.com/ozarkhighlands.