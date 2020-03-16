Jog with a Dog and raise money for Big Paws

The Animal League of Washington County and Big Paws of the Ozarks will host the 4th Annual “Jog with a Dog“ 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at Lake Fayetteville. This unique event allows participants’ dogs to join in the run/walk.

The event will start and finish at Lake Fayetteville Marina.“Jog with a Dog” will help support the Animal League and Big Paws of the Ozarks. Breakfast, goody bags and event T-shirts will be given to participants. Medals will be awarded for top 3 winners in the 5K and the 1 Mile walk and run. Participants may sign up on the Animal League website.

Animal League Programs include: Medical Rehab Fund, Rescue/Transport Fund, Hungry Hearts Pet Food Bank, Low-Cost Spay/Neuter, Animal Cruelty/Neglect Investigations, Animal Care Education. Big Paws of the Ozarks Mission: To assist in the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs that have been abused, abandoned and neglected.

The Animal League is also seeking sponsors for the event. Sponsorships are tax-deductible and we will include your company logo on all promotional materials, social media, website, and T-shirts. Sponsors will also receive complimentary t-shirts and goody bags. A complimentary booth is included for all sponsors. Businesses are welcome to set up a booth at the event for $50.00. Rescues, shelters, and non-profits are invited to have a booth at no cost and to show adoptable animals at the event. For more information on sponsorships or vendor booths, email animalleaguewc@gmail.com or call (479) 236-8832.