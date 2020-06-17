Johnson Roofing answers common roofing questions

Neosho, MO – Your roof protects your home from the heat of the sun and onslaught of rain, snow, and sleet. But, as every homeowner discovers sooner or later, roofs don’t last forever. To help you better understand your roof and what repairing or replacing it might mean, we’ve put together answers to commonly asked questions our Johnson Roofing Company experts receive from local homeowners.

How can a homeowner recognize when a roof has a problem? All too often, roof problems are discovered after leaking or other serious damage occurs. Periodic (twice-a-year) inspections by expert roofers in Four State Area can often uncover cracked, warped, or missing shingles, loose seams and deteriorated flashings, excessive surface granules accumulating in the gutters or downspouts, and other visible signs of roof problems. Indoors, look for cracked paint, discolored plasterboard, and peeling wallpaper as signs of damaged roof areas.

What are my options if I decide to re-roof?

​You have two basic options. You can choose a complete replacement of the roof system, involving a tear-off of the old roof, or a re-cover over the existing roof, involving only the installation of a new membrane and surfacing. If you’ve already had one recover over your original roof, check with Johnson Roofing Co to see if your deck can support a second recover.

My roof leaks. Do I need to have it totally replaced?

Not necessarily. Leaking can result because some flashings have come loose or because a section of the roof has been damaged. A roof failure, however, is generally irreversible and results from improper installation or choice of materials, or from the installation of a roof system inappropriate to the building.

​Can’t I just do the work myself?

Most work should not be do-it-yourself. Professional roofing contractors are trained to safely and efficiently repair or replace a roof. Novices can harm a roof with improper roofing techniques and severely injure themselves by falling off or even through a roof in need of repair or replacement. Homeowner maintenance should be confined to roof inspections in both the fall and spring to check for cracked or curling shingles, and for cleaning rain gutters filled with dead leaves and other debris. If you must see the roof for yourself, use a firmly braced or tied-off ladder equipped with rubber safety feet. Wear rubber-soled shoes and stay on the ladder (and off the roof) if possible.

How long can I expect my roof to last?

The condition and lifespan of your roof will depend on the type of roof you have, the effects of your local environment and the maintenance which the roof has received. According to the American Society of Home Inspectors, asphalt shingles generally last 15-20 years; wood shingle/shakes, 10-40 years; clay/concrete tiles, 20+ years; slate, 30-100 years; metal roofing, 15-40+years. Roofing product manufacturers offer a variety of warranties on their products. Take a close look at those warranties to see what responsibilities and financial obligations they will assume if their products fail to reach their expected lifetimes.

What will a new roof cost?

The price of a new roof varies widely, depending on the material selected, the contractor doing the work, the home itself, area of the country, local labor rates, time of year, and more. To get a good idea of the cost for your roof, get two of three estimates from reputable experts in roofing in the Four States or any of the surrounding towns. Keep in mind that cost is only one factor, and it must be balanced against the quality of the materials and workmanship. For each roofing material there are different grades – and corresponding prices. Plus, there are a variety of styles and shapes. You need to look at the full product range and make a choice based on your budget and needs. Within the roofing profession there are different levels of expertise and craftsmanship. Johnson Roofing Co is committed to quality work.

Did you know Johnson Roofing Co offers FREE roof inspections?

Your roof is one of the most important and perhaps the most overlooked component of your building. As they say, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ and this is commonly the case when it comes to roofing maintenance. This often leads to building owners overlooking the importance of having their roof inspected regularly. In fact, National Roofing Contractors Association recommends professional inspection at least once a year for the longevity of your roof!

For more information or to schedule a free roof inspection go to www.johnsonroofingfourstates.com.