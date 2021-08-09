Join the fun with Virtual Secchi Day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, – To ensure everyone’s safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the 16th Annual Secchi Day Science Fair at Beaver Lake will not be held in person this year, said Amy Wilson, Director of Public Affairs for Beaver Water District. Instead, the “event” will take place online, with videos and photos of Environmental and Water Education activities for local citizens and friends around the world to learn from and enjoy.

School children and educators, as well as families, are encouraged to get online to have fun while learning about everything water, from why it’s important to care about Beaver Lake, our drinking water source for most of northwest Arkansas, to sampling for and identifying the “critters” that tell the tale of water quality. Secchi Day on Beaver Lake water quality sampling activities will continue this year on Aug. 21, as usual, with all the necessary precautions to ensure volunteer citizen scientists and those who work for partner organizations are safe. Secchi Day is named for the Secchi Disk, a black and white device lowered into the water to measure clarity.

Visit https://www.bwdh2o.org/education-outreach/secchi-day/ for fun Secchi Day activities you can do at home.