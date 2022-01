FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorney Stephen Coger announced Thursday, Jan. 27 his candidacy for prosecuting attorney in Arkansas' 4th Judicial District, making it the first contested election for the position since 1990.

Coger announced his bid for the Washington and Madison counties district at the Washington County Detention Center, highlighting jail overcrowding and the need for "fresh and responsive leadership" in the prosecutor's office.