Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking looks to expand

Huntsville based Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. is looking to expand their team of regional drivers.

“Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. offers both regional and local professional class-A driver positions ranging from agricultural related transportation to refrigerated. We are a family-owned company that has been in business since the mid-1980s. We have expanded tremendously in the last several years and have been able to broaden our hiring areas as well as benefit packages.” – Chasity Reeves, Human Resources Manager.

Fresh season begins in October, which increases earning potential for all LT drivers.

Benefits package includes:

  • Medical insurance (Provider is United Healthcare and company pays $200.00/month)
  • Dental, vision, life insurance
  • Disability, accident, cancer insurance
  • Paid vacation
  • 401(k) with company matching
Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking offers Tanker, Reefer and Live Haul positions

Lew Thompson & Sons offer local positions based out of Springdale, Huntsville, Harrison and Ozark, AR.

  • Assigned trucks, no slip seating (2017 model and newer Peterbilts automatics and standards, governed at 72MPH, no idling restrictions)
  • Weekly pay with direct deposit available
  • Yearly bonus
  • Many other bonus plans available (talk to a recruiter)
  • Daily home time
  • Day and night shift options available
  • Agricultural related and reefer positions available We offer regional positions on our reefer division.
  • Multiple hiring areas (please see map on our website, or speak to recruiter)
  • 24/7 dispatch and on-call service
  • Dedicated, knowledgeable driver manager
  • Steady, dedicated freight
  • Running lanes primarily in the southeast (AR, TX, MO, GA, FL, NC, TN, OK, IL, WY, CO)
  • Equipped with Omnitracs and Lytx Drivecam
  • Riders and pets allowed at no additional fee
  • Home time every other weekend for most regional positions (speak with recruiter for more information)

Requirements

  • 2 years of Class-A CDL experience
  • Acceptable employment history
  • Acceptable driving record

