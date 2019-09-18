Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking looks to expand

Huntsville based Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. is looking to expand their team of regional drivers.
“Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. offers both regional and local professional class-A driver positions ranging from agricultural related transportation to refrigerated. We are a family-owned company that has been in business since the mid-1980s. We have expanded tremendously in the last several years and have been able to broaden our hiring areas as well as benefit packages.” – Chasity Reeves, Human Resources Manager.
Fresh season begins in October, which increases earning potential for all LT drivers.
Benefits package includes:
- Medical insurance (Provider is United Healthcare and company pays $200.00/month)
- Dental, vision, life insurance
- Disability, accident, cancer insurance
- Paid vacation
- 401(k) with company matching
Lew Thompson & Sons offer local positions based out of Springdale, Huntsville, Harrison and Ozark, AR.
- Assigned trucks, no slip seating (2017 model and newer Peterbilts automatics and standards, governed at 72MPH, no idling restrictions)
- Weekly pay with direct deposit available
- Yearly bonus
- Many other bonus plans available (talk to a recruiter)
- Daily home time
- Day and night shift options available
- Agricultural related and reefer positions available We offer regional positions on our reefer division.
- Multiple hiring areas (please see map on our website, or speak to recruiter)
- 24/7 dispatch and on-call service
- Dedicated, knowledgeable driver manager
- Steady, dedicated freight
- Running lanes primarily in the southeast (AR, TX, MO, GA, FL, NC, TN, OK, IL, WY, CO)
- Equipped with Omnitracs and Lytx Drivecam
- Riders and pets allowed at no additional fee
- Home time every other weekend for most regional positions (speak with recruiter for more information)
Requirements
- 2 years of Class-A CDL experience
- Acceptable employment history
- Acceptable driving record