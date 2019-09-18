Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking looks to expand

"I would recommend Dr. Manning to anybody and his clinic in regard to any ENT (ear, nose, and throat) needs they may have." Jill Brown was concerned that she might have a thyroid problem. "Dr. Manning so graciously palpated my neck because I thought I had something going on. And lo and behold he felt a nodule. That's probably been 8 years ago, during that time he's continued to follow up with me he and his clinic and about a year and a half ago noticed that the nodule was growing. Ultrasound was done, a biopsy was done. They couldn't determine if it was cancerous or not, so the best thing to do was just to take part of it out to see. The results came back negative which is a good thing."

"I'd heard a lot of good stuff about ENT and all the doctors that were involved here and I just felt very comfortable in the care. I felt like a person and not a number. As you can tell my scar is very small and I'm not even a year post-surgery. The care has started from pre-surgery, during surgery and post-surgery with great follow-up from everybody. Whether the phone calls or just checking in with me. Everything is just like I didn't have surgery. "