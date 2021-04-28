Live Music in Downtown Springdale this Thursday

Springdale, AR – The Downtown Springdale Alliance announces Live at Turnbow, a live music program featuring musicians from across Northwest Arkansas. The outdoor concerts will take place at Turnbow Park where guests can listen to live, outdoor music while they enjoy a bite to eat or drink in the Downtown Outdoor Dining District. Guests can expect to hear a variety of musicians and bands— from jazz to mariachi, bluegrass, and funk.

Live at Turnbow will take place on the last Thursday of the month beginning in April through September. All concerts begin at 6pm. The performances lined up for the first Live at Turnbow on April 29 include Jess Harp, Kaylyn Fay & Dylan Earl.

Live at Turnbow dates are as follows:

April 29

May 27

June 24

July 29

August 26

September 30

“There is nothing better than live music and we are so excited to turn Turnbow Park into a stage for our region’s talented musicians,” says Jill Dabbs, Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Alliance. “Turnbow Park is really an ideal setting for an outdoor concert. It’s right off the Razorback Greenway making it easy to walk and bike there. It’s spacious with plenty of seating and it’s an easy walk to grab a bite to eat or drink from one of our bars and restaurants.”

Live at Turnbow concerts are FREE and open to the public. More details can be found at downtownspringdale.org.

Live at Turnbow is presented by the Tyson Family Foundation, Engel & Volkers and CACHE. Supporting sponsors include Springdale Parks & Recreation.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN SPRINGDALE ALLIANCE: Downtown Springdale Alliance is a nonprofit that was formed in 2011 with a mission to create vibrancy in our dynamic downtown. For more information, visit www.downtownspringdale.org.