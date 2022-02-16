Living in Northwest Arkansas is an absolute blessing and each distinct town in our region has something to offer. We are excited to give you our perspective on some of the amazing areas in NWA.

First, up on the list, is the gorgeous town of Fayetteville, the Home of the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Razorbacks. This college town is not just for students, Fayetteville has a rich history of supporting arts and culture and there is something here for everyone. From the rugged hills for mountain bikers to theater lovers going to Walton Arts Center, all interests are covered.

The University of Arkansas is one of the most prominent features of Fayetteville, providing events and bringing vibrant life into the city. With 23,000 students on campus, there is always an event going on. One of the most popular events is in support of the various sports offered by the U of A. As is common in the South, UofA students love their football team no matter the outcome and that shows on game days. Academically, the UofA offers 75 fields of study and has one of the best business schools in the country. This school often has free events for students such as free concerts and lectures.

Moving off-campus, Fayetteville is considered a hub for culture and art with its theater companies bringing tours of famous Broadway musicals as well as Arkansas-focused productions. Terra Studios offers vibrant life to the art scene and is conveniently located from the town square. This studio is a wonderland of art and the home of the original bluebird of happiness. For music lovers, you can find yourself at George’s Majestic Lounge to see live music acts. If you are in the mood for a double feature from the comfort and convenience of your own car? Then look no further than the 112 Drive-In.

Fayetteville Square is home to many exciting events and a perfect place to walk around and get a taste of the local flavor. Some shops include quirky boutiques like the Himalayan Mountain shop or Dickson Street Bookshop, as well as traditional Southern classics such as Fayettechill, Center Street Mercantile, or Distinctive Dwelling. There is something for everyone. The Fayetteville Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 7 AM until 2 PM and Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM and features local products from approximately 70 vendors and business owners. It is the go-to place for local fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, dairy, as well as curated art and jewelry. Once you are done with your shopping head over to some of our famous restaurants, such as Hugo’s for one of their classic hamburgers or Hammontree’s for a unique grilled cheese experience. At Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, there are events such as the Firefly Fling Festival where participants dress as their favorite fairy or woodland creature during this highly anticipated mid-summer event.

As for the outdoorsy types, the Razorback Greenway begins in Fayetteville and stretches itself over 36 miles across the seven cities that form Northwest Arkansas. This trail system is just one of many that make Fayetteville the ideal place for any outdoor lover. For the more adventurous, there are trails such as Mount Sequoyah and Mount Kessler which are more rough-and-tumble than the paved trails that weave through Fayetteville and all of Northwest Arkansas. Just 30 minutes from the square you will find Devil’s Den State Park. This park features cabins to rent, parks, and 11 hiking trails suited for everyone from beginners to experienced hikers.

This is but a taste of the amenities in Fayetteville, and we hope you come see and experience it for yourself. Want to tour the town and not sure where to start? Get in touch with an agent with local knowledge to help you feel right at home. Want to search for Fayetteville Homes? Start here!