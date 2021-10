Local McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas will honor hometown heroes on Veterans Day! On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel can stop by any participating McDonald’s location for a free Combo Meal of choice.

The offer is available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.in Drive-Thru or by in-person take-out. It is not available through McDelivery or the McDonald’s app. All veterans are asked to show valid military ID to redeem the offer or show up in uniform.