Mount Comfort Veterinary Care opened its doors on the west side of Fayetteville in May 2020. Amidst the Covid pandemic, owners Drs. Sarah Hantz and Heather Williams were not sure what to expect, but soon found that Covid work from home orders provided many people the perfect opportunity to get the puppy or kitten they had always wanted. The busy practice soon realized they needed another veterinarian, and Fayetteville native Dr. Jana Doege turned out to be the perfect fit.

Dr. Doege is an FHS alumna with deep roots in the area going back six generations. Her grandfather, Hans Doege, taught for many years at FHS in the biology department, and her grandmother Faye was active in local art and literature groups. Dr. Doege even has connections to Mount Comfort Road, attending church as a child with her great grandparents at the historic Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church down the road from the clinic. Her father Eric taught at Prairie Grove High School and is active in the local bowling scene, while her mother Joan Kaufman was a registered nurse at the old City Hospital as well as several local schools.

Dr. Doege attended Louisiana State University for undergraduate and veterinary school, but never lost her love for the Razorbacks. After a post-graduate internship at the University of Georgia, she practiced for several years in Pittsburgh, PA. Once she moved back to NWA, she began the search for a clinic that fit her practice philosophy and style. “I was so excited when Drs. Sarah and Heather were ready to expand the practice and invited me aboard. I know they are dedicated to staying current on best practices and always striving to do the best for patients and their owners. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up!”