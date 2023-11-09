Cave Springs Veterinary Services in Cave Springs, and Hancock Veterinary Services in Springdale offer a wide assortment of services to help keep your pet happy and healthy.

Wellness Care for Your Pet

Wellness exams are a critical part of your pet’s healthcare routine regardless of size, breed, or age. Routine wellness exams are important to maintain your pet’s well-being and detect any medical issues before they progress. During your pet’s exam, the team at Cave Springs Veterinary Services in Cave Springs, or Hancock Veterinary Services in Springdale, will assess their overall body condition, eyes, ears, mouth, internal organs and systems, skin and much more. They will also discuss any other recommended services, such as dental cleanings or diagnostic testing. If any areas of concern are identified during your pet’s exam, we will develop a treatment plan together.

Dental Cleanings

According to the American Veterinary Dental College more than 80% of dogs and 70% of cats have dental disease by the age of 3. Dental disease can be very uncomfortable for pets and the longer it is left untreated, the more complicated and expensive it becomes to treat. Furthermore, improper care of your pet’s teeth can often be the cause of serious illness. If left untreated, dental problems can lead to larger systemic problems in your pet due to oral bacteria entering the bloodstream and damaging the kidneys, heart and liver.

If your pet is experiencing any of these symptoms, please make an appointment immediately:

Yellow or brown buildup (tartar) on the teeth

Red, swollen, or bleeding gums

Bad breath

Excessive drooling

Changes in eating or chewing habits

Pawing at the face

Loose teeth

Depression

Oral Exams: Proper dental care is one of the easiest ways to protect your pet’s health and keep them pain-free. During your pet’s oral exam, they will examine your pet’s mouth, teeth, and jaw. They may recommend X-rays to assess the health of your pet’s tooth roots, as well. Regular oral exams, help prevent irreversible dental disease, tooth loss, and possibly expensive oral surgery.

Teeth Cleanings: Your pet’s dental cleaning will begin with a physical examination so that they can evaluate your pet’s general health. After the physical exam, your pet will be given an anesthetic for a safe and painless teeth cleaning since most dental disease starts below the gumline. The first part of dental cleaning requires the removal of tartar using a hand scaler. Next, an ultrasonic scaler is used to clean above the gum line while a curette cleans and smooths the teeth under the gum line in the crevice between the teeth and gums. Then your pet’s teeth are polished, and the gums are washed with an anti-bacterial solution to help delay tartar build-up.

Extractions and Advanced Procedures: Their veterinarians will only recommend tooth extractions if they believe it is necessary for your pet’s wellbeing. They usually recommend this when they identify that your pet has an infected or broken tooth that is likely causing them pain. In the case that they recommend a tooth extraction, they will discuss what this means for your pet and how to properly care for them while they’re healing.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are an essential part of your pet’s health care plan starting from the time they are very young. Pets should begin their vaccinations between 6 and 12 weeks of age and require boosters throughout their life. Many common diseases can easily be prevented by vaccinating your pet.

Core vaccines, or essential vaccines, for canines include rabies and DAPP. Core vaccines for felines include rabies and FVRCP. Depending on your geographical area and pet’s exposure, you may also consider optional, non-core vaccines. Noncore vaccines for canines include leptospirosis, bordetella, parainfluenza, lyme disease and canine influenza. Noncore vaccines for felines include feline leukemia.

At Hancock Veterinary Services and Cave Springs Veterinary Services, they’ll help you create a vaccine schedule appropriate for your pet’s age, breed, lifestyle, and environment. They will also review any possible side effects of your pet’s vaccinations and how to address them.

Parasite Prevention and Control

Parasites can pose a variety of health concerns for your pets and your family, but they can help you develop a prevention routine to keep everyone safe. At Cave Springs Veterinary Services and Hancock Veterinary Services, they recommend keeping your pets on year-round prevention to stop pests before they become a problem.

Common parasites include fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal worms. During your pet’s annual exam, they will test your pet for parasites with a thorough physical exam, a fecal test, and a blood test. Even if your pet is on year-round prevention, annual tests are still extremely important to detect parasites even if you aren’t seeing any symptoms.

Their knowledgeable healthcare team will help you develop a prevention plan that fits your lifestyle. You can keep your pets safe with either monthly oral medication or topical treatments. They will discuss what method can most effectively address your family’s needs.

Puppy and Kitten Care

The dedicated teams at Cave Springs Veterinary Services and Hancock Veterinary Services, are here to help you ensure your puppy or kitten gets off to the best start possible. Make sure to schedule your new pet’s first appointment within the first few weeks of bringing them home. The initial visit provides an opportunity to meet the team and offers you a chance to ask questions. They strive to address any concerns you may have about owning a puppy or kitten and teach you the best ways to care for your new family member. This is a special time for you and your pet, and they want to ensure you feel supported in this transition. Their comprehensive approach addresses your pet’s needs from vaccinations to a proper diet. During your pet’s first visit they will conduct a physical exam, develop a vaccine schedule, discuss your pet’s diet, and develop a parasite prevention plan. They will also discuss the importance of getting your pet spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Senior Pet Care

As pets age, their needs change. Pets over the age of 7 are more susceptible to diseases and heal more slowly, however, with proper care you can help your pet live a longer, happier life. The team at Hancock Veterinary Services or Cave Springs Veterinary Services can help you navigate your pet’s senior years with you. They may recommend changes to your pet’s diet, exercise, and other aspects of their healthcare as they mature. It can be very difficult to detect when your pet is in pain, but there are some signs that they may be experiencing discomfort in their older years. If you notice any of the following, your pet may be in pain:

Difficulty getting up, easing into a comfortable position or limping.

Fatigue, including decreased stamina on walks.

Reluctance to be groomed, picked up or touched in certain areas.

Urinary or fecal accidents

If any of these behaviors begin to occur, visit Cave Springs Veterinary Services in Cave Springs, and Hancock Veterinary Services in Springdale so a source of the pain can be identified, and treatment can begin.

Surgical Services

Hancock Veterinary Services and Cave Springs Veterinary Services offer a wide range of basic surgical services, from spays and neuters to soft tissue and orthopedic procedures. During your pet’s procedure, their safety and comfort are the team’s top priority. They will develop a safe and effective anesthetic protocol for your pet to ensure they experience very little pain. Their state-of-the-art hospital is equipped with the latest anesthetic and monitoring technology to ensure your pet is safe and comfortable throughout their surgery. They are there to answer any questions regarding your pet’s specific surgery and even offer a pre-surgical consultation as an essential part of the process. Your veterinarian will also provide information on postoperative care to ensure your pet recovers quickly.

Diagnostics

Both clinics offer medical imaging to aid in the diagnosis of many different conditions. Radiographs and ultrasound are painless and noninvasive ways to evaluate organs and bones, allowing us to better understand what is occurring in a pet’s body. In some cases, medical imaging can detect conditions and situations that may otherwise have gone undetected for months or years. Their state-of-the-art radiology and ultrasound are conducted by our trained and compassionate staff, making it both safe and effective.

Laser Therapy

Laser Therapy is a drug-free, pain-free, surgery-free treatment option. Laser therapy utilizes specific wavelengths of light to create therapeutic effects such as, improved healing time, pain reduction, and decreased swelling. This option is available to treat many issues, including osteoarthritis, soft tissue injury, and chronic wounds. Improvement is seen over a period of several treatments, although improvement seen with only one or two treatments is not unlikely. Patients typically express greater comfort and mobility within a day after receiving laser treatment.

Laser therapy treatment requires no patient sedation or restraint which creates a more relaxing treatment environment. Laser therapy is often used with other forms of therapy, including drug therapy and acupuncture. All laser therapy is performed by K-laser certified technicians. Ask Cave Springs Veterinary Services in Cave Springs, and Hancock Veterinary Services in Springdale to recommend a treatment plan that fits your pet’s needs!

Pharmacy

Both clinics maintain a fully stocked pharmacy to fill your pet’s prescription needs quickly and conveniently. They also encourage you to browse our online pharmacy for convenient delivery and additional products.

To book an appointment with either clinic check out their websites at https://cavespringsvetservices.com/ and https://springdaleveterinarian.com/