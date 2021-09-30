Make the Brands you Love!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – In order to expand the workforce at its Fayetteville plant, Conagra will be holding a Job Fair on Friday October 1st from 1 pm to 5 pm onsite at 1100 W. 15th Street.

Jobs for Operators and Assemblers and Forklift Operators can start at up to $17.95 an hour. Maintenance Technicians start at over $29 an hour.

Conagra offers an excellent benefits package including:

Health: Medical, dental and vision insurance, company-paid life, accident and disability insurance

Wealth: great salaries, matching 401(k) and stock purchase plan

Growth: online courses, virtual and classroom development experiences

Balance: paid-time off , flexible work-schedules

There is no need for appointments. Applicants are encouraged to show up between 1 and 5 pm at the Fayetteville plant to be interviewed. The plant is located at 1100 W. 15th Street, right across from Baum Stadium.

Conagra Brands is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. They have a wide variety of brands such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, and emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®.

Conagra Brands is an equal opportunity employer and considers qualified applicants for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, pregnancy, leave status, disability, veteran status, genetic information and/or any other characteristic or status protected by national, federal, state or local law. ​