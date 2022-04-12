About 20 minutes outside of Clarksville is a hidden gem. Surrounded by the Ozark National Forest the Horsehead Lake Lodge and Event Center offers a breathtaking view of Arkansas’ natural beauty and is the perfect spot for a couple to begin their lives together with friends and family.

In addition to giving some of the most Instagram worthy wedding pictures of all time, Horsehead Lake Lodge and Event Center can make the rest of your wedding just as easy with their all-inclusive packages that include lodging for 50 and allows you full access to everything from Thursday at noon until Sunday at 11 am with access to private boat docks, kayaks, canoes, and paddleboats. Firewood for the numerous fire pits is also included.











Wedding events hosted at Horsehead Lake Lodge and Event Center include engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, elopements, ceremonies, and receptions.

Experienced staff can recommend and coordinate with outside vendors on your behalf to ensure your receiving top of the line services. The facilities at this venue allow for guests to enjoy the wedding cuisine and beverages that you provide. There is also on-site catering that many guests recommend and find extremely convenient.





The Bridal Suite at Horsehead Lake Lodge

Weddings can be a stressful time for a bride. Horsehead Lake Lodge offers a one-of-a-kind bridal suite to house the bride and her party. Enjoy plenty of room along with an amazing deck that is the perfect spot for a memorable photo. The outside has a unique cabin look to it while the inside boasts a modern style farmhouse look that your party will love!













The full weekend package is $9500, but if you schedule your wedding before the end of April, uou can get a $1900 discount! If you need a shorter stay, there are also weekday packages starting at $1500, Friday and Sunday packages starting at $2900, and Saturday packages starting at $3900.

You have to see the place in person to truly appreciate all that it has to offer! Horsehead Lake Lodge and Event Center gives tours seven days a week and would welcome the opportunity to show you around! FOr more information or to book a tour call Horsehead Lake Lodge and Event Center at 817-266-5143 or visit their website.