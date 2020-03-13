Mike Huckabee and Mach 1 raise money for NWA Fellowship of Christian Athletes

BENTONVILLE, AR – Mach 1 Financial Group hosted Former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, for a local financial forum that was held on March 5th, 2020 at First Baptist Church in downtown Bentonville. The forum was entitled ‘2020 & Your Money’ with all proceeds going to benefit the local NWA Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The evening consisted of a keynote address given by Governor Huckabee, followed by a panel discussion with questions submitted live by the audience. The panelists included within the forum were Governor Huckabee himself, David Lee, Founder & CEO of Mach 1 Financial, Jay Pestrichelli, CEO & Managing Director of Zega Financial, as well as Doug Wolff, President of Security Life Benefit.













With how the market is currently acting, the forum could not have happened at a better time. All audience members in attendance were able to submit their questions to be answered by the panel of experts within the financial services industry.

There were questions submitted live by the audience regarding various topics, including top concerns that are happening in today’s market. It was Mach 1 Financial Group’s goal that everyone in attendance left that night with valuable information that would help them feel secure regarding today’s current state of economic affairs, as well as let the audience members feel confident in their financial future.

In the end, Mach 1 Financial Group was able to raise $14,040 for the local NWA Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Mach 1 Financial Group would like to thank everyone that was in attendance for their support of the local NWA FCA organization.

For more information about Mach 1 Financial Group, or to schedule a free financial consultation call (479)-876-2100 or go to www.mach-1financial.com.