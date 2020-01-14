Mike Huckabee to give the keynote address at local financial forum

BENTONVILLE, AR – Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will give the keynote address at “2020 & Your Money” a financial forum presented by Mach 1 Financial Group at First Baptist Church in Bentonville on March 5.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online with proceeds going to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In addition to Huckabee, there will be a panel of experts discussing retirement and investment options.

Panelist include, President of Security Benefit Life, Doug Wolff, Jay Pestrichelli, CEO and managing director of ZEGA Financial and David A. Lee, founder and CEO of Mach 1 Financial.

