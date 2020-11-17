Mount Comfort Veterinary Care is taking the “pet” out of “petrified”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – If you have driven down Mount Comfort Road between Salem Drive and Rupple Road recently you might have seen a new building with a brightly painted mural. Mount Comfort Veterinary Care opened this spring. The mural is part of an overall architectural aesthetic designed to make your pet less afraid when going to the veterinarian. From the ground up the new clinic was designed to be Fear Free.

Fear Free is a new initiative in animal practice that focuses on both the physical and mental health of the animal, trying to minimize the fear and anxiety the animal has when visiting the doctor. Mount Comfort Veterinary Care is hoping to become the areas first fully certified Fear Free veterinary clinic in Fayetteville. Dr. Sarah Hantz has already received certification along with several members of the support staff and all of the staff are in training to be certified in 2021.







In addition to the mural, there are other amenities are designed to make your pet feel more at home. Exam rooms have windows for the pet to look out of, putting them more at ease during the exam. Dr. Heather Williams says that her and Dr. Hantz put a lot of thought into how they wanted the practice run prior to starting the business. “We used to talk a lot about what we would build if we could build a practice and we would sort of joke about it and then, one day we looked at each other and realized, you know, that we weren’t joking anymore, that we really wanted to do this and that was really the moment that Mount Comfort Veterinary Care was born and kind of through all of that talk leading up to that point, we had a really clear vision of what we wanted for our patients, for our clients- a lot of whom are our friends- and for our staff and ourselves.”

You can book an appointment online at https://mountcomfortvet.com/