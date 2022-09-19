The wait is finally over. LOTTO tickets are on sale now! The newest jackpot game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, LOTTO has a $250,000 starting jackpot that keeps growing until someone wins. Even better, LOTTO is only played and won in Arkansas. There’s a drawing every Wednesday and Saturday, and a chance at this life-changing jackpot is only $2 per play. Tickets are on sale now at lottery retailers and on the Jackpocket app.

LOTTO is easy to play, and there are lots of ways to win by matching your numbers with the numbers drawn. Pick six lucky numbers from one and 40, or ask for a Quick Pick to randomly generate your numbers. On Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m., six main numbers are drawn plus a Bonus number. Match the six main numbers to win the jackpot! Match other combinations of numbers, with and without the Bonus number, to win non-jackpot prizes up to $25,000.

Launched on September 18, LOTTO is a direct response to requests from players for a bigger jackpot game that’s only played in Arkansas. While Powerball® and Mega Millions®are played in 45 states, LOTTO is the first progressive jackpot lottery game that’s played entirely in Arkansas. That means LOTTO could yield the highest jackpot of any in-state game and potentially coin a new Arkansas millionaire in its first year. Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has paid out more than $4 billion to winners.

Even more important to the long-term success of our state, ticket sales for this exciting new game will help to fund more scholarships for Arkansas students. Since the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery began in 2009, lottery ticket sales have funded more than 675,000 scholarships for Arkansas students to attend colleges, universities, and workforce certification programs around the state. Lottery ticket sales currently support three distinct scholarships available to applicants—the Academic Challenge Scholarship, Workforce Challenge Scholarship and Concurrent Challenge Scholarship.

LOTTO tickets are on sale now in stores and on the Jackpocket app. Visit MyArkansasLottery.com/LOTTO to learn more about this exciting new game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.