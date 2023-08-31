SPRINGDALE, Ark. – The 45th Annual Ozark Quilt Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the museum grounds, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History announced.



The event will include live music by Sons of Otis Malone, food for sale from KDK’s Chicken and Waffles food truck, quilt-related art activities for children and adults and many colorful quilts displayed throughout the museum grounds.



Admission is free. Cost to exhibit quilts is $15, which includes a box lunch with a drink.



Cash prizes ranging from $50 to $100 for both contemporary and antique quilt categories will be awarded at 2 p.m. Quilts exhibited in the fair must meet the following requirements:

They must be quilted or tied by hand or by free-motion machine quilting. No computer-programmed, template, or pantograph patterns will be accepted.

Antique and new quilts are welcome. Quilts may be displayed for sale but must comply with Arkansas state sales tax requirements.

Deadline to register is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.



For further guidelines on exhibiting and to register, please visit ShilohMuseum.org/ozark-quilt-fair. To receive a registration form by mail, call the museum at (479) 750-8165.



There is no rain date. Please check the Shiloh Museum’s social media channels for any changes to the day’s event.



The quilt fair was made possible with prizes sponsored by Arvest Bank and financial support from Explore Springdale.