NORTHWEST, AR – Every time it rains, litter that is left on the ground washes to creeks and streams. You can help. Pick Up Where You Play is a litter cleanup happening throughout Northwest Arkansas during the fall months. Last year over 600 volunteers removed trash from parks, trails, creeks, rivers, and lakes. Volunteers are entered to win a 2-night cabin stay and float trip for 4 at Gracie’s Canoe Camp on the Elk River! For more information go to www.knowtheflownwa.com!

Participate in a clean up listed below for your chance to win!

Saturday, Sept. 9th

Lee Creek Clean-up – Devil’s Den State Park – 9 am-1 pm. Check out the flyer, and the Facebook event!

Saturday, Sept. 16th

Clean the Streets – Bentonville – 9 am – noon. Must sign up in advance using this link. More information on the cleanup can also be found at that link.

Spring Creek Clean-up @ Walter Turnbow Park – Springdale – 1 pm-3 pm – This is part of the Monarch Festival event happening downtown. Check out the Facebook event.

Saturday, Sept. 30th

Osage Creek Cleanup – Rogers – 11 am-1 pm

Lake Fayetteville – Fayetteville – 9:00am-11:30am

Saturday, Oct. 7th

Beaver Lake Volunteer Day – Prairie Creek – 8 am-noon

Lake Elmdale – Elm Springs

Scull Creek @ Gordon Long Park – Fayetteville

Thursday, Oct. 12th

Bentonville Litter Event – 8 am-3 pm

Saturday, Oct. 14th

Lake Sequoyah – Fayetteville – 9:30 am-noon

Saturday, Oct. 28th

Farmington Branch Creek Cleanup – Farmington – 10am-noon

Saturday, Nov. 4th

Lake Wilson Clean-up – Fayetteville – 10 am-12:30 pm

West Fork Clean-up – West Fork – Check in at Riverside Park

How does litter impact water?

If litter is not picked up it travels to storm drains when it rains. It then goes untreated into our creeks and streams. No one likes swimming or recreating with litter. Litter can also harm wildlife that might mistake it for food or get tangled in the trash.

What is considered litter?

Litter can come in many shapes and sizes, from cigarette butts to bulky household waste. Anything that has not been disposed of properly is considered litter. We often think of littering as intentional, but it can also be unintentional, like litter flying out from truck beds. Secure things well in your truck bed. Keeping a litter bag in your car is an easy way to keep your trash contained while traveling. In Arkansas, littering is illegal and you can report it by calling 866-811-1222. For more resources on littering visit Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

To properly dispose of large items and hazardous materials, contact your nearest disposal source.

For Washington County Disposal options visit Boston Mountain Solid Waste District. For Benton County Disposal options visit Benton County Solid Waste District.

If you are curious about how to recycle the trash you collect or want to organize recycling for an event? Go to NWA Recycles resource website!