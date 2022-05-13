FAYETTEVILLE, AR – “It doesn’t get more Razorback than us.” Robert Mann says he was “Born a Razorback.” Mann runs the largest Razorback fan store in the state, The Stadium Shoppe, located on Razorback Road next door to Baum Stadium.

The Stadium Shoppe prides itself on being more than just T-Shirts and offering up amazing and unique licensed merchandise for the Razorback Fan including Furniture, Lighting, toys, and other officially branded merchandise. “From tailgating to the game room, the fan cave, the kitchen, the living room, your car or just a shirt or hat to wear, we have it all.” The store has everything you need to remake you game room or man-cave into a fan-cave with a Razorback pool table complete with matching light, pub tables, bar stools, even sofas, and recliners.

Mann’s love for the Hogs began in college when he was given an internship with sportscasting legend Mike Irwin.

“I stumbled into working with Mike as an intern,” Mann says. ” After the Championship in ’94 I happened to be on the elevator and met the manager of the store (Hog Heaven) in Bud Walton Arena. Dawn White. She said they were getting slammed and she needed help. I needed to pick up an hour of related business internship, so I went to work for her. I quit the job I had at Hastings and did TV & Hog Heaven. When the internship was over, they asked if I would stay on. Which I did, but also worked with Irwin. After I returned from the Final 4, Dawn took a job with another company. I was asked if I wanted Hog Heaven and I took the job and quit TV.“

Mann managed the Hog Heaven store off and on until 2011, when his career went in a different direction. “In 2016 my wife said she knew I was miserable and suggested I open this store & we did.”

In 2016 the Monday before the first football game, The Stadium Shoppe opened and has been serving hog fans ever since. Offing up the best officially licensed merchandise in the state. Stop by the store on your way to the next game.