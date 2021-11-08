Ready to live life differently?

A new company in Rogers wants you to get out and live life differently. Divergent Experience is a new guided tour and event company offing guided expeditions, excursions and experiences throughout NWA and beyond.

They have guides who are experts in their field and work to bring next-level experiences that can be found right here in NWA. Owner Sandra Robbins says “There is so much here in our community that many do not know about and the abundance of beauty here in NWA to explore. Oftentimes people are apprehensive about going somewhere or learning something new. We are here to take the guesswork out of it giving them the confidence to try new things that they wouldn’t otherwise do or think of. We create family experiences, date nights, day with friends and a way for traveling business people to spend their downtime with not a lot of effort or energy dedicated to planning their downtime.”

“NWA businessmen and women have very little downtime for themselves and/or with their families, we strive to ensure any time spent with us is beyond what they would imagine in a day. We tend to every detail and pride ourselves in ensuring you cannot get a better experience with anyone else other than Divergent Experience. We want to help individuals, businessmen and women and families live their lives now and to the fullest… and sometimes that requires doing things differently.”

“We are a perfect solution for the working professional living here or here with a day or two of downtime between meetings. We are the best resource possible for this group as many of us on the team are professionals who used to burn the candle at both ends and know the shoes well of the working professional. We have expert guides that can take them from mountain biking some of the best terrains in the morning to fly fishing or pheasant hunting in the afternoon! Oh, and did I mention they will end their day with professional chef-curated meals?! Don’t have the equipment? No problem! We have all the details and necessary equipment to tailor any person and experience!”

For more information or to book an excursion go to divergentexperience.com.