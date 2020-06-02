Red Shoe Soirée is coming to you VIRTUALLY on June 5th!



6th Annual Fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkoma’s NWA Programs

Northwest, AR – On Friday, June 5th, 2020, the 6th Annual Red Shoe Soirée is coming to you virtually, but don’t worry, they’re going to bring the party to you! The live stream starting at 7pm will be an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year, and to raise critical funds for RMHC of Arkoma’s Northwest Arkansas programs: the Ronald McDonald House at Washington Regional, the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy NWA, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

All ticket holders will receive their very own “Party In A Box”–including food, beverage and FUN! The night is yours to enjoy: Stay at home in your PJs, invite your “table” of friends to dig out their best cocktail casual attire and come over to your home for a (small!) get-together, or follow up the program with a dance party with the kids. Anything goes!

Over $132,000 was raised at last year’s Soirée thanks to our generous sponsors and over 300 attendees. Get your tickets at nwaredshoesoiree.com to follow along for this exciting new event format and help meet or exceed that total, because even though our world has changed, the needs of families with children in the hospital has not.

Individual tickets are $100, tables of 10 are $1,500

“Party in a Box” includes dinner by Catering Unlimited, mixers from Cocktail Artist, Coca-Cola beverages and RMHC cups, dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes and MARS Candy Company, floral arrangements by Enchanted Designs, and After Party favors. Afterparty presented by Coca-Cola with entertainment by DJ Brock.

Donate to win door prizes: donations over $20 will be entered to win a Staycation with spa package at Embassy Suites, donations over $100 will be entered to win a Botox Party for four at Premier Dermatology.

Contact Lindsay Dixon at lindsay@rmhcofarkoma.org or 479-756-5600 for sponsorship information

Details and tickets available at nwaredshoesoiree.com

