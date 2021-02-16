Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Event Kicks Off February 19th!

Rogers, Arkansas – Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Event in Northwest Arkansas is one of the largest children’s consignment events in the nation and is consistently ranked “Top 10 In The Nation” by ConsignmentMommies.com. This event will have 2,000 local families re-selling over 175,000 maternity, children’s, and teen items at a fraction of the retail price. Families will find everything they need to get their children ready for Spring at 60-90% off the retail price and neatly organized under one roof.

Rhea Lana’s specializes in consignment of boutique and name brand clothing, shoes, toys, baby equipment and furniture for children, teens and moms-to-be. These community events help families stretch their family budget, while allowing them to purchase high-quality children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. Shoppers are guaranteed to find incredible deals for the family – all under one roof. Popular items at this Spring event include clothing for children (ages newborn – teen), baby equipment, toys, play kitchens, bikes, motorized vehicles, nursery furniture, books, Legos, American Girl Dolls, video games, and much more. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and Cash are accepted forms of payment. Media Passes for our Private Pre-Sale event are available!

As part of our Rhea Lana’s Gives Back initiative, following the event, thousands of children’s items are donated to local non-profit organizations that directly give to families in need. “The Rhea Lana’s of Northwest Arkansas Community has embraced the concept of families helping families. Consignors enjoy selling high-quality reusable items. Shoppers enjoy buying items at a great price that also puts money back into the budgets of parents in their community. One of my favorite parts of the event, however, is at the end when we are able to partner with local foster families and non-profit organizations to give thousands of beautiful items to the children in our community who need them the most,” says Rhea Lana’s of Northwest Arkansas owner, Ashley Shaver Noland

A Private Pre-Sale will be held Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20. Tickets and Guest Passes are available on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhea-lanas-of-northwest-arkansas-spring-childrens-consignment-sale-tickets-136041916033

Public Sale Dates and Times (No Tickets Or Passes Needed)

Sunday, Feb 21 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, Feb 22 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, Feb 23 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, Feb 24 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Thursday, Feb 25 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Friday, Feb 26 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Saturday, Feb 27 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

About Rhea Lana’s

Rhea Lana’s hosts semiannual children’s consignment events where consignors earn 65% of sales for gently used children and maternity items. Rhea Lana’s offers management and real time tracking of merchandise through a computerized inventory system available anywhere with a website accessible by computer or mobile phone. Consignors can even enter items in half the time with the first voice recognition software in the consignment industry.

Entrepreneur Magazine has ranked Rhea Lana’s one of their Top 500 Franchises in 2017. Franchise Gator named Rhea Lana’s among the Top 100 fastest growing franchises in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Rhea Lana’s also placed in the Top 100 Franchises for Franchise Gator’s 2020 list. Rhea Lana’s has been recognized as a Top Retailor and Franchise Business by Franchise Business Review the past six years and was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women for 2017-2019, along with Franchisee Satisfaction Award in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Rhea Lana’s was also recognized by Franchise Business Review as 2017, 2018, and 2019 Top Innovative Franchise and Top Low-Cost Franchise in 2018 and 2019. Rhea Lana’s was included in Franchise Business Review’s list of the Top 200 Best Franchises of 2019 and the 2020 Top Franchises. Rhea Lana’s was also just inducted to Franchise Business Review’s Hall of Fame!