Ronald McDonald House to hold Grand Opening in Ft. Smith

Fort Smith, Ark., – Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkoma invites you to celebrate the Grand Opening of the 11-bedroom Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Fort Smith. The public event will be hosted at the new house (6929 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR) on November 10, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Remarks will be made from 10:00 – 10:30 followed by tours of the house. All are welcome to experience this exciting time in the River Valley! RMHC asks those who attend to consider bringing a non-perishable food item to help stock the pantry for families.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma launched a $3.5 million capital campaign in November 2019 for the house, breaking ground for construction in December 2020. With 93% of the funds raised, RMHC will open the house to serve families in November 2021.

Currently, families in the River Valley with ill or injured children seek respite at the Ronald McDonald Family Room inside Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, just one floor away from the hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The Family Room celebrates 11 years in operation in December, having served over 3,500 children and families. With the expansion of the new house, RMHC will serve 15 families each night. Families are never charged for their stay, no matter their circumstances. Through these programs, families can be present

and involved in their child’s hospitalization and treatment, while support from RMHC staff, volunteers, and other families offer a sense of normalcy and healing.

The house will provide many amenities for families in addition to the 11 overnight stay bedroom suites with full baths, including a laundry room, kitchen and fully stocked pantry, dining room, playroom, media room, and covered porch. The house is located behind Mercy Fort Smith’s Medical Building, near the Labor & Delivery department.

“We are very excited about the Ronald McDonald House,” said Samantha Cole,

director of Maternal Child Services at Mercy Fort Smith. “This is such a needed benefit for

our community. Many times our NICU babies have big brothers and sisters, and with the

opening of the RMH, the whole family will be together during the NICU stay in a house-like

environment that allows Mom and Dad to be close.”



Thank you to the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas communities for making this house possible. To get involved with the Bringing Comfort Home to Fort Smith campaign, visit thefortsmithhouse.com.