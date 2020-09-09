Samaritan’s Feet & Mach 1 host 8th annual Arkansas Golf Tournament at Top Golf



ROGERS, AR – Samaritan’s Feet International, with sponsor Mach 1, will host its 8th annual

Arkansas golf tournament on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Top Golf (3919 S JB Hunt Dr, Rogers, AR 72758). The proceeds from the event will help support the Back to School shoe distributions across NW Arkansas and throughout the United States.

This is the eighth year that Mach 1 and Samaritan’s Feet have partnered together for a golf fundraising event. Their efforts, along with supporters from Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, and Fayetteville have raised funds to provide over 5,000 children in the region with new shoes, school supplies, and other needed items.

Registration is open for the tournament and all players will receive two hours of playtime.

There are two registration options:

• Individual Player: $125 + one new pair of children’s athletic shoes (Boys & Girls Sizes 10-3). Includes 2 hours of play for 1 person + meal + drinks (non-alcoholic).

• Bay Sponsor: $900 + four new pair of children’s athletic shoes (Boys & Girls Sizes 10-3). Includes private bay for 2 hours of play for 6 people + 6 meals + drinks (non-alcoholic) + marketing recognition.

To register or learn more, please visit SamaritansFeet.org/Golf/Arkansas.



About Samaritan’s Feet International

Samaritan’s Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that shares a message of hope and love through washing the feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes. There are an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide living in poverty and more than 1.5 billion who suffer from foot borne diseases. The goal of Samaritan’s Feet is to create a world with zero shoeless children. Since its founding by Manny Ohonme in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its team of ambassadors and partners have blessed almost 7.5 million children in 108 nations and more than 420 U.S. cities. For more information about Samaritan’s Feet International, visit www.SamaritansFeet.org.