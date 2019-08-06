SHOP LOCAL! Meet small business owners and help “FILL THE BACKPACK”

The mission of the Bella Vista Village Business Association is to promote, support and provide networking opportunities for our members. The Bella Vista Bazaar is sponsored and brought to you by the Bella Vista Business Association.

This is an opportunity to meet local business owners as well as get out of the heat and shop for many different products and services in one location! SHOP LOCAL! Every dollar spent locally generates twice as much income for the local economy.

This year we are going to be working to “FILL THE BACKPACK”. Children living in poverty face many challenges and showing up on the first day of school without the proper tools can make a child look and feel different from their classmates which can be both embarrassing and stressful.

Each year the list of needed school supplies changes and the number of items increases That makes it very difficult for families in need to supply the necessary supplies that are required by the schools.

We will have a designated area for items to be dropped off and donated for the local Bella Vista families that might need a little help from their community. School supplies needed: Backpacks, #2 pencils, glue sticks, blunt scissors, crayons 24 count, large zippered pencil bag, colored pencils, 2 pack black expo markers, cap erasers, washable magic markers, white Elmer’s School Glue, 1” 3-ring binder, kindermat/small braided rug, large pink eraser, pocket folders with Brads, wide rules spiral notebook, wide composition notebooks, wide ruled notebook paper, 3×3 sticky notes.

The Business Bazaar will be on August 10 from 9am-2pm at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista (up the hill from the Dairy Queen).

The Bella Vista Business Association (BVBA) was founded in 1982. Members enjoy the power of networking, group advertising, educational opportunities, the sharing of ideas, supporting the community and helping non-profits in Bella Vista.

For more information, contact Trisha Ayers at 479-426-4343

