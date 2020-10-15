Spooky things lie north of the border at Trepidations Haunt.

SELIGMAN, MO – If you are looking for a fun getaway this weekend, take a drive thru the beautiful fall foliage to Seligman Missouri. Just north of Garfield, Arkansas on Hwy 37 is 10,000 square feet of pure terror. Trepidations Haunted Attractions fills the space that was once a roadside grocery store.

Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm to 11 pm now thru Halloween, Trepidations Haunted Attraction is not for the faint of heart. Recommended for children 13 and up, the attraction has a 5 out of 5 rating on Facebook and costs $15 per person.

Trepidations Haunted Attractions is working to keep everyone safe while also trying to scare them. Enhanced cleaning on all high touch surfaces, social distancing customers as they journey through the haunt and following all CDC recommendations are all ways that the staff keep a scary safe environment for everyone.

In addition to scaring teens and adults, from 4pm to 6pm on Halloween Trepidations Haunted Attraction will be handing out candy to younger fans. This will be a family friendly event. Families are encouraged to bringer younger children for candy and a peak inside the haunted house. The full haunt experience will begin at 7 pm.

For more information call (479) 787-8868.