Steel Horse Rally Rolls into Ft. Smith on May 7th

Ft. Smith, AR – The 6th Annual Steel Horse Rally will be May 7th & 8th, 2021 in Fort Smith, AR. The event kicks off with live music beginning at noon at The Steel Horse Rally Main Stage, at 601 Garrison Ave., in the parking lot across from First National Bank.

People are invited to watch motorcycle racing on Friday Night at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, OK. The Steel Horse Shootout III officially makes the Steel Horse Rally a two-state motorcycle rally with fast-paced motorcycle racing at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, OK, just minutes away from downtown Fort Smith. Pit Passes and gate admission can be purchased on the day of the event at the race track. The Steel Horse Shootout III Races include several racing classes for Pro & Am racers. There will also be classes for local dealers and for kids to race in. There will be some prizes for the pro divisions and trophies for the amateur racers.

The rally continues the tradition of adding new and exciting events. Cops & Cones Motorcycle Exhibition: Saturday, May 8th @ 10 a.m. in the 1100 Block of Garrison Ave. This exhilarating new family-friendly event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8th in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue. This new event will showcase the riding expertise of motorcycle officers from all over the state of Arkansas. This event will not only highlight the riding talents of the host department, the Fort Smith Police Department, but also Van Buren, Fayetteville and other departments and agencies throughout Arkansas.

Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade is a moving tradition that has grows larger each year. The parade is open to all kinds of motorcycles and is free to all participants. This year the parade begins at 4 p.m. Riders are asked to stage at 3pm at Fort Smith Park, 5301 Riverfront Dr., Fort Smith.

The Steel Horse Rally has received several local and regional awards for being an outstanding community event and for having great live entertainment. An annual tradition in Fort Smith, AR, the Steel Horse Rally features the Thunder Through the Valley Motorcycle Parade, Vendor Village, motorcycle racing, charitable motorcycle rides, concerts, and helping more charities each year.

Local Charities to Benefit from the 2021 Steel Horse Rally

The four charities listed below have been selected to benefit from the 2021 Steel Horse Rally.

The Fort Smith Museum of History collects, preserves and shares the history and culture of Fort Smith. It honors the regional history and has special programs serving thousands of children with educational programs each year and free admission to the museum. The museum also has special programs honoring veterans including participating in the annual Veterans Day Parade and annual reception honoring veterans and an exhibit about Fort Smith native, General William O. Darby.

Antioch for Youth and Family helps local veterans, veterans’ families and members of the community in need of food assistance. Each month a mobile food pantry is dispatched to the local Veterans Affairs Office to provide specifically for these veterans and their families. More than 530 households have been helped through this program. Each family receives between 30 and 50 lbs. of food. Antioch also partners with other groups to offer coats, gloves and clothes and other essential serves at food distributions. Antioch also provides Thanksgiving meals, a Senior Citizens Community Christmas Dinner and a Flag Day Veterans Picnic.

The Children’s Service League has served the Fort Smith community for more than 80 years, providing clothing to needy students. The Children’s Service League works closely with the Fort Smith School District to give students in need the opportunity to choose clothing items they need.

The Buddy Smith Home for Veterans assists veterans who have completed their military service and are seeking to reintegrate into society. In addition to providing affordable housing, the Buddy Smith Home provides veterans affordable housing, access to health care referrals, skills training, counseling, and helps find supportive employment for the disabled.

The Steel Horse Rally is typically held the first weekend of May and is the largest fundraising event for the charity each year. The first rally was held May 1st & 2nd, 2015 in Fort Smith, AR and raised thousands for local charities with an attendance of more than 30,000 people and a local economic impact of more than $4.2 Million. In five short years, the attendance has grown to an estimated record of more than 100,000 people attending, according to the Fort Smith Advertising & Promotion Commission. The local economic impact of the 2018 charity rally is estimated to be more than $17.8 Million. The Steel Horse Rally is one of the fastest-growing motorcycle rallies in the country and has been recognized as one of the premier events in the region. The Steel Horse Rally Inc. charity has donated more than $100,000 to local charities and charitable organizations that apply and are selected to be recipients of the donations generated at the annual Steel Horse Rally.

Because of the success of the 2019 Steel Horse Rally, the charity was able to make donations to several local charities in addition to in-kind donations including booth space at the rally. Charities that received charitable donations from the Steel Horse Rally in 2019 include the Buddy Smith Veterans Home, Antioch for Youth & Family, the Fort Smith Museum of History and the Children’s Service League.