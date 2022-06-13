Strider Bikes is headed to Bentonville, Arkansas on June 18th for the 2022 Bentonville Bike Fest!

The Strider Cup is for all the 12” Strider Bike riders from 2-4 years old who are ready to race their hearts out and shred some serious rubber! Strider Cup races are the highest-level national Strider sanctioned races that give toddlers a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test! Kids from across the world will gather to compete, and more importantly, have fun!

The Strider Adventure-Cross race is for all the 14x riders with boundless energy who would rather go over rocks and through puddles than around them! Strider Adventure Cross is for kids who are 4-7 years old and is a combination of running, riding in balance mode, and pedaling all in one epic race.

Both events will take place downtown at the Square, just minutes from the Bentonville Bike Fest.

To register your child for these events, and to check out other activities go to https://www.bentonvillebikefest.com/

STRIDER CUP RACE:

DATE: Saturday, June 18th, 2022

TIME: 2:00 – 7:15PM CDT

LOCATION: 100 N Main St. Bentonville, AR 72712

STRIDER ADVENTURE-CROSS:

DATE: Saturday, June 18th, 2022

TIME: 7:00 – 7:45PM CDT

LOCATION: 100 N Main St. Bentonville, AR 72712

ABOUT STRIDER SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Strider creates and inspires future generations of riders by giving children as young as six months old the best first-bike experience. Strider Bikes revolutionized the bike’s design to develop a child’s balance first and pairs each balance bike with a proven learn-to-ride process. Children around the globe are starting on a Strider Bike and becoming two-wheeling virtuosos – before they’re out of diapers. Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider has sold more than 3.5 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.