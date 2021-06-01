Strider Cup racing comes to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, AR – June 19th toddlers will hit the Razorback Greenway at 8:00 am in the Strider Cup . The event is being held in conjunction with the Bentonville Bike Festival and the Grand Opening of the new Strider store on the Bentonville Square.

Strider Cup races are the highest level national Strider sanctioned races that give small children a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test at several stops across the USA and worldwide. These unique Strider-organized and operated events cater directly to children 2-6 years of age who want to experience the thrill of racing. Children of all sizes and skill levels are welcome to participate. Strider Balance Bikes are developed for both learning the ropes of riding and honing advanced skills in racing.

Online pre-registration is required for the 2, 3 and 4-year-old classes and online registration ends at 11:30 pm on Monday, June 14th. There will be no registrations after that time or on race day.

The Strider 12 race classes will be open to children 2-4 years old with races at each age level. The Strider 14x Sport race class is an open class race for 3 to 6-year-old racers. While the Strider 14x bike has a Pedal Kit, this race will be in balance bike mode only. See the rules link for the 14x Race Rules. One big advantage of this particular racing class is that it allows your child the opportunity to race twice, once in the 3 or 4-year-old class on their 12″ Strider bike then again in the 14x Class. Two registrations would be required.

Other event highlights include:

Strider Jersey for all registered racers

Free spectator admission

Open course riding when not being used for races

All registrants will need to check-in and go through a basic bike inspection before being allowed to compete. Racers can do this either Friday, June 18th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Grand Opening of the new Bentonville store located at on the Bentonville Square at 109 N. Main Street or at the race venue up to 1 hour before their race.

Participants can also pick up their packet on race day up to 1 hour before their race.

For more information visit the Strider website