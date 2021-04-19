Stroll. Shop. Win!

Stroll and Shop participating stores in the historic downtown district of Eureka Springs this Saturday. The Facebook Group Heart of Eureka is sponsoring a self-guided shopping crawl.
The event begins at 10 am and runs until 6 pm. There is no cost to participate. Participants can pick up a punch card and the list of participating locations at the Eureka Coffee House located at 11 N. Main Street in Eureka Springs. The first 100 participants will get a free shopping bag filled with coupons.
Participants can get their cards stamped while they stroll and shop downtown. When the punch card has 7 stamps it is considered full. Participants can drop it off at Eureka Brews located at 2 Pine Street to be entered for a chance to win a prize basket valued at $1000.00.
PARTICIPATING STORES
- BEAM ME UP CREEKSIDE – 55 NORTH MAIN
- MAGPIE – 8 SOUTH MAIN
- THE ESSENTIAL OIL SHOPPE – 69 SOUTH MAIN
- LADY BUG EMPORIUM – 51 SOUTH MAIN
- SILVER MAPLE MARK – 37 SOUTH MAIN
- CHRISTOPHER’S – 13 SPRING
- EUREKA & CO. – 1 CENTER
- *CREOLE GIRLS – 14 CENTER
- SOAP STOP & BODY SHOP – 15 SPRING
- SUGAR AND SPITE – 19 SPRING
- LAZY ONE – 22 SPRING
- GAME MAKER – 28B SPRING
- *EUREKA CLOTHING COMPANY – 31 SPRING
- BOHEMIAN APOTHECA – 33 SPRING
- *FOR BARE FEET – 35 SPRING
- JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS – 49 SPRING
- THE JEWELRY SHOW – 52 SPRING
- NUTHOUSE – 54 SPRING
- C’EST LA VIE – 58 SPRING
- *SILVER MAPLE MARKET – 60 SPRING
- CURATED BY LA VIE CO. – 67 SPRING
- ORACLE & SAGE – 78 SPRING
- BOHEMIAN APOTHECA – 85 SPRING
- *MOJO RECORDS – 123 SPRING
The group is also asking patrons to tag, like, follow and post at their favorite stops with the hashtag #strollandshopeureka.